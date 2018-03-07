Collision in east Las Vegas hospitalizes motorcyclist, pedestrian

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Lamb and East Charleston boulevards, police said.

A pedestrian and a motorcycle rider were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a collision in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The collision happened about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Colorado Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

The man who was walking was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, OcampoGomez said. The man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries.

