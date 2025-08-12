Colorado man dies in parking lot crash in southeast Las Vegas

A man from Colorado died in a crash in a parking lot in southeast Las Vegas.

A man from Colorado died in a crash in a parking lot Monday night in southeast Las Vegas.

The unidentified driver, 29, was from Fort Collins, police said. The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. in the parking lot of 3075 East Tropicana Avenue.

A Walmart Supercenter is located at that address.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban rapidly accelerated southbound through the parking lot and collided with a block retaining wall. The collision resulted in major front-end damage to the vehicle. The driver was unrestrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said the driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Coroner’s Office determines the cause and manner of death.