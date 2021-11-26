Community leaders, customers to pay tribute to Lee’s Liquors CEO

Hundreds of people were expected to honor the life and career of prominent Southern Nevada businessman Kenny Lee Friday morning at a vigil in northwest Las Vegas.

Kenny Lee (Courtesy)

Hae Un Lee, founder of Lee's Discount Liquor, right, and his son, Kenny Lee, president of the company, stand in an aisle during the grand opening of the store at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee's Discount Liquor is seen on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scene of a fatal crash on U.S Highway 93 between West Wendover and Ely on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (NHP)

Hundreds of people were expected to honor the life and career of prominent Southern Nevada businessman Kenny Lee on Friday morning at a vigil in northwest Las Vegas.

The vigil will be at Lee’s Discount Liquor, 7291 W. Azure Drive, at 9:30 a.m.

The 53-year-old chief executive officer of the popular Lee’s Discount Liquor chain was killed in a car crash in northern Nevada a week ago. Lee’s death has prompted an outpouring of support for Lee’s family from customers of the stores, community members and political leaders.

“A beautiful man like his dad; a devoted father, husband & son who created something so special with the family,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Twitter. “Our prayers & sympathies to the Lee family.”

Vigil attendees were expected to gather at 9:30 a.m. A balloon release was scheduled for 10:25 a.m.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers said Lee’s minivan swerved into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons on U.S. Highway 93 alternate, about 23 miles south of West Wendover and Ely, at 10:14 a.m. on Nov. 19. His van sideswiped a pickup truck, then struck a trailer it was pulling. Lee was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Investigators still don’t know what caused Lee’s vehicle to head into the opposing lane. Impairment was not suspected.

Lee’s death came just months after his father, Hae Un Lee, founder of the chain of liquor stores, died of cancer. The Lees were fixtures in the Las Vegas community, appearing together on humorous billboards and in television advertisements.

“The Vegas Golden Knights lost a friend and supporter from our beginnings with the tragic passing of Kenny Lee,” the team said shortly after Kenny Lee’s death. “Kenny was not just a team partner but also a generous philanthropic supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.”

Mary Beth Sewald, president and chief executive officer of the Vegas Chamber, said the Lees were great employers who helped the community through philanthropic work.

“I think their legacy really is one to be honored,” she said. “It’s just such a loss in our community, so we want to express our condolences, of course, to the family. It’s just tragic.”

