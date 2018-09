Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and 100 volunteers served about 1,000 gourmet meals to vulnerable men, women and children on Friday.

Volunteers Kristina Oseguera, top left, and Norma Wellington, right, serve Tom Boss, left, and Tom Hall during a community meal to vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Volunteers pose before a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Vice President of Food Services Mike Schmit speaks to volunteers before a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Volunteers, from left, Marino Avilla, Carly Blondin and Claudia Hernandez dish up a community meal for vulnerable men, women and at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Sonia Avilla plates food for a community meal to vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Three-year-old Leilani Wiley eats ice cream and corn with her mother Lawanda Armstrong during a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Volunteer Gina Rotolo serves Alan Bradford, right, and Bernard Powell during a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Volunteer Bianca Gonzalez serves Alvaro Romero during a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Norma Wellington serves Robert McDuffie during a community meal for vulnerable men, women and children at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

The event was part of #VegasStronger Week, to honor individuals affected by the Oct. 1 Las Vegas Strip shooting last year.