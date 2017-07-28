Complaint filed over bid to organize civilian Las Vegas police workers

Complaint filed with Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board alleges the union’s efforts have been met with resistance from the Las Vegas police department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A battle over union representation of civilian employees of the Las Vegas police department is heating up.

Teamsters Local 14 filed a complaint with the Local Employee-Management Relations Board against the department this week. The union has been working to recruit civilian employees of the Metropolitan Police Department away from their current representation, Las Vegas Police Protective Association Civilian Employees, also known as PPACE.

The Teamsters’ efforts have been met with resistance from the department, according to the complaint.

The complaint, filed with the employee relations board Tuesday, alleges the police department has barred employees from talking with any union except PPACE, questioned employees who dropped their union membership and prohibited any notices about Teamsters organizing efforts on bulletin boards meant for employee association business.

The complaint alleges Metro Capt. Daniel Zehnder, who oversees the communications bureau, told dispatchers they could not discuss Teamsters Local 14 within the bureau, including during breaks, lunches and in the parking lot.

Las Vegas attorney John Harper, who works with PPACE, countered that the association is the best body to serve the civilian employees because its board understands law enforcement.

Harper said everyone, including the association, is limited as to what they’re allowed to do doing work hours.

“They’re just looking for bodies to pay dues,” he said of the Teamsters.

Grant Davis, executive coordinator and vice president of Teamsters Local 14, said the union was approached by a handful of Metro’s civilian employees at the beginning of the year.

“They feel very intimidated to step out and do anything,” Davis said Friday, adding that the association is too close to the department to effectively advocate for its members.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.