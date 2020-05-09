Comprehensive Cancer Centers donates sunscreen to homeless complex

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada donated 10,000 sunscreen packets to the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex this week. (Comprehensive Cancer Centers)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Sun protection for homeless complex

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada donated 10,000 sunscreen packets to the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex this week.

The sunscreen packets will be used by staff, volunteers and patients at the partially outdoor facility where the valley’s homeless population is being housed and treated for coronavirus.

“We can think of no better recipient of these sunscreen packets than those being treated at the ISO-Q, along with those who are working tirelessly to care for them,” said the centers’ CEO Jon Bilstein. “Skin protection, while easy with proper use of sunscreen, is often out of reach of many. We appreciate the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE reaching out to Comprehensive to give us this opportunity to help.”

RTC to continue food donations

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has delivered over 1,700 meals to more than 1,400 seniors since March 20 through Three Square food bank.

Due to lower trip demand from paratransit clients, the RTC has deployed existing paratransit drivers and vehicles to help Three Square with its Senior Hunger Program.

The RTC recently received a $79,600 grant from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to continue its mission to deliver 300 meals each week to homebound seniors.

“If there were ever a time for our community to come together and help one another, it’s now,” said MJ Maynard, the commission’s CEO. “This emergency grant funding ensures that the RTC will be able to continue assisting Three Square in providing a valuable service to improve the quality of life for seniors in low-income communities.”

Nonprofits feed medical professionals at VA Hospital

On Thursday, the Voice of the Vet and the Armed Forces Chamber nonprofits provided and served over 100 lunches to medical professionals at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas.

“We want to show these medical professionals our respect, support and gratitude for their dedication and service to our nation and veteran community,” said Peter Palivos, chairman of the Voice of the Vet.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.