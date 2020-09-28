Computers go offline at 6 Valley Health System hospitals

The company is “using established offline documentation methods” until the issue is resolved, according to the statement.

Centennial Hills Hospital is seen in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The hospital is part of Valley Health System. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Computers are offline at six hospitals across the Las Vegas Valley as Valley Health System battles an “IT issue,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

The company is “using established offline documentation methods” until the issue is resolved, according to the statement, and “no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised.”

No other information was available as of 5:20 p.m.

Valley Health System facilities include Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

