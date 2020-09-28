91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Computers go offline at 6 Valley Health System hospitals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2020 - 5:32 pm

Computers are offline at six hospitals across the Las Vegas Valley as Valley Health System battles an “IT issue,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

The company is “using established offline documentation methods” until the issue is resolved, according to the statement, and “no patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised.”

No other information was available as of 5:20 p.m.

Valley Health System facilities include Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
LETTER: Gov. Sisolak’s virus restrictions put Las Vegas on the brink
2
CARTOON: The Breonna Taylor case
CARTOON: The Breonna Taylor case
3
3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip
3 wounded in shooting outside bar east of Strip
4
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K
5
Governor’s no-fans decision for South Point 400 ‘disheartening’
Governor’s no-fans decision for South Point 400 ‘disheartening’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST