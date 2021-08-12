97°F
Conditions good to see Perseids, best sky show of the year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 8:15 pm
 
A streak from the Perseid meteor shower shoots above the Mojave Desert as seen from Nevada Stat ...
A streak from the Perseid meteor shower shoots above the Mojave Desert as seen from Nevada State Route 164, also known as the Joshua Tree Highway, about 10 miles west of Searchlight, Nevada early Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The light show of the year is peaking tonight though Friday — and you can go see it with your own eyes or watch a livestream.

The Perseid meteor shower has been going on for several weeks, but will peak tonight through Friday. And with the moon just a few days past its new phase and setting earlier, the sky will be darker than usual to allow for better viewing.

Your best bet is to drive north of Las Vegas to get away from light pollution. You may see between 40 to 60 meteors per hour, according to space.com.

“Skywatchers began catching early Perseids in late July, and the meteor shower will continue until Aug. 18, but the peak of this meteor shower is well worth catching,” reports Sky & Telescope, which suggests that skywatchers who get themselves someplace dark enough could catch dozens of shooting stars each hour — perhaps one a minute — during the shower’s peak, which continues into Thursday morning.

How to watch it live tonight

