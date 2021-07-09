Condo complex fire leaves 30 displaced

The two alarm fire on the 2200 block of W. Bonanza Road was reported at 9:09 a.m. and extinguished in about an hour.

Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire at Bonanza Park Studios on Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. Two residents hurt and up to 100 displaced. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal

More than 30 people were displaced after a two-alarm fire at a condominium complex Friday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started on the third floor at the Bonanza Park Studios, 2221 W. Bonanza Road, at 9:09 a.m. and quickly roared through the top floor of the three-story condominium complex, causing a roof to collapse.

“I was about to step out to head for work and the fire alarm went off, which is not an unusual occurrence for us, but this time it was for real,” said resident Edward Ely. “People were banging on the doors and what not. I stepped out front and there was smoke coming out from my neighbor’s (condominium) two doors down.”

Ely said he ran out of the complex and saw flames rising into the sky.

“You could see the fire up under the roof,” Ely said, adding “a couple of guys busted the fire extinguisher glass but it was too big. The roof of my building is no longer there.”

Damage was estimated at $500,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured.

Las Vegas police closed all of Bonanza Road at Rancho Drive while firefighters worked to battle the flames. Most of the fire was extinguished by 10:10 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Fire investigators were inspecting the property as of noon to make sure no one was still inside the building and to also begin the search for a possible cause.

Szymanski said the displaced were being shuttled to the Doolittle Community Center, where they were expected to receive assistance from the American Red Cross. Temperatures were above 105 degrees at the scene, and firefighters were drinking plenty of water to avoid being overcome by the heat.

Resident Malcolm Simieou said he was told by another tenant that the fire may have started in an air conditioning unit.

“The fire alarm went off and everybody started evacuating the building,” Simieou said. “I smelled the smoke and barely just got out.”

Simieou said he expects he will be homeless as a result of the fire.

Ely suspected he’d lost all of his belongings as well.

“I’m a Christian. I have faith in Christ and I store my treasures in heaven,” Ely said. “I’ve lost a lot of possessions but I’m safe. The people I love are safe. I have a church family who I know will put my arms around me.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.