Construction worker killed building patio in Las Vegas ID’d

A construction worker who was crushed to death Sunday while building a patio in the south valley has been identified as a 35-year-old Las Vegas man.

Wilfrido Simons-Perez was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after a structure fell on top of him in the backyard of a home on the 7700 block of Haven Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Chris Holmes. Clark County Fire Department crews had to conduct a “heavy rescue” to lift the wreckage off the man.

He died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled accidental, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Occupation Safety and Health Administration, confirmed the agency was investigating the death but declined to release details, citing an open investigation.

Officials said the homeowners were not present at the time of the collapse. No other details have been made available.

