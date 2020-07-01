Containment of Mount Charleston wildfire at 40 percent
The number of firefighters battling the Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston jumped significantly on Wednesday, and containment rose to 40 percent.
Kyle Esparza, spokesman for Great Basin Team 7, said Tuesday that the number of firefighters and administrative personnel working to contain the fire was at 240, but by Wednesday morning “it had moved up to 420” personnel.
Still, the size of the fire remained at about 2,800 acres as of late Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Containment, which had been listed at 10 percent earlier in the day, was raised to 40 percent.
“There was minimal fire activity throughout the night,” Team 7 said Wednesday in a statement.
According to the statement, fire crews would be working around the entire fire area on Wednesday. Windy conditions were expected and could cause more smoke as interior portions of the fire continue to burn.
“Crews will continue to work on spot fires on the eastern side of the fire,” the statement said. “Helicopters with water buckets will support the firefighters on the ground.”
As firefighters and pilots worked together to contain the fire, authorities urged the public to beware of the extreme fire danger throughout Southern Nevada because of dry, hot conditions.
“We ask that folks be extra careful, take precautions and not be reckless,” Esparza said.
The temperature on Fourth of July weekend in Las Vegas is forecast to approach 107 degrees. A red flag fire warning was issued by the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“Another breezy afternoon will develop Wednesday that will lead to widespread elevated fire-weather conditions,” the service said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
