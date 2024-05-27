94°F
Containment of Red Rock fire expected later Tuesday, BLM says

The Bird Springs Fire was reported late Monday morning along Nevada Route 160, according to the BLM. More firefighetrs were being added later Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Firefighters work Monday morning to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of t ...
Firefighters work Monday morning to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead at State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, outside of Las Vegas on May 28, 2024. (Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2024 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2024 - 10:19 am

Firefighters hope to contain a wildfire by Tuesday evening that has charred about 150 acres of grassland and desert tortoise habitat west of Las Vegas.

The fire, first reported shortly before noon on Memorial Day, is just off State Route 160 some 7 miles east of Mountain Springs.

A Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman says the blaze is about 30 percent contained as of late Tuesday morning.

Firefighters worked late into Monday evening suppressing the Bird Springs Fire, two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead and State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, BLM spokeswoman Kirsten Cannon said in an email late Tuesday morning.

“Very minimal smoke is showing from the air and crews on the ground are engaged and finding minimal heat on the fireline,” Cannon wrote. “The fire remains estimated at 150 acres and is now 30 percent contained with full containment anticipated tonight at 8 p.m.”

Firefighters were using handtools, fire engines and single-engine air tankers to drop water on the fire.

No structures are threatened and no roads are closed. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is believed to be caused by humans with the exact details under investigation, according to the BLM.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

