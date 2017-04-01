Convention authority chairman gets most perks

Authority Board Chairman Lawrence Weekly accepted more travel and what he reported as gifts from the agency than any other board member.
2016
■ Flight, To Jackson, Miss. $1673.08
■ Lodging, In Jackson, Miss, $121.74
■ Transportation, In Jackson, Miss. $234.00
■ Gift, National Finals Rodeo jacket, $375
■ Gift, Las Vegas Bowl jacket, $246
■ Gift, Las Vegas Bowl wine, $60
■ Gift, Las Vegas Bowl football, $57
■ Gift, Las Vegas Bowl backpack, $32
■ Gift, Las Vegas Bowl socks, $10
■ Gift, Employees donated toys to his holiday event Stuff a Bus, $1,500
2015
■ Flight, To South Africa, $11,891.90
■ Lodging, In South Africa, $3,683.39
■ Flight, To Washington, D.C., $1,157.06
■ Lodging, In Washington, D.C., $1,291.57
■ Transportation, In Washington, D.C., $201.30
■ Transportation, In Washington, D.C., $386.10
■ Transportation, In Washington, D.C., $135.30
■ Gift, National Finals Rodeo jacket, $429
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl jacket, $108
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl Fitbit Surge, $250
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl hat, $6
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl backpack, $87.50
■ Gift, Employees donated toys to his holiday event Stuff a Bus, $1,000
2014
■ Flight, To Washington, D.C., $1,813.93
■ Lodging, In Washington, D.C. $1,545.75
■ Transportation, In Washington, D.C., $320.10
■ Gift, National Finals Rodeo jacket, $429
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl jacket, $101.50
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl watch, $141
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl hat, $8.50
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl backpack, $45
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl Bluetooth speaker, $139
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl luggage tag, $5
■ Gift, Employees donated toys to his holiday event Stuff a Bus, $1,000
2013
■ Gift, National Finals Rodeo jacket, $429
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl jacket, $75
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl watch, $85
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl iPad, $328
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl hat, $10
■ Gift, Royal Purple Bowl backpack, $38