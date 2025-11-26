Cook safely this Thanksgiving with 11 tips from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, and 80 percent of structure fires on the holiday are caused by cooking, the fire department said.

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue logo is seen on Fire Station 4’s new fire truck July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celebrating Turkey Day calls for an array of home-cooked meals, but Las Vegas Fire & Rescue wants to remind valley residents that kitchen safety can prevent disastrous fires.

Thanksgiving is the most common day for home cooking fires to occur, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said, with more than three times the daily average happening on the holiday. Roughly 80 percent of structure fires on Thanksgiving Day are caused by cooking, and those fires accounted for 40 percent of civilian injuries sustained in Thanksgiving structure fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

While you’re in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue recommends you:

— Avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing and dangling sleeves

— Never leave stove top burners unattended, and turn burners off if you have to leave the kitchen

— Create a child-free zone in the kitchen that keeps kids at least three feet away from the stove and other hot surfaces to prevent burns

— If a grease fire starts, slide a lid over the pan to smother the flames and turn off the burner without moving the pan

— If an oven fire starts, turn off the oven’s heat and keep the door closed until the fire is completely out

For those deep frying their turkeys this Thanksgiving, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue recommends you:

— Ensure your turkey is completely thawed and dried before frying to avoid oil splatter

— Wear goggles and oven mitts to protect your eyes and hands

— Keep safety equipment such as a fire extinguisher within reach

— Fry the turkey outdoors at least ten feet away from any structure or vehicle

— Monitor the oil temperature using a cooking thermometer and maintain it between 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit

— Avoid distractions and focus on frying the turkey to prevent accidents

