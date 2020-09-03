90°F
Local Las Vegas

Corn moon shines over Las Vegas Valley

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 9:13 pm
 

A full corn moon rose brightly over the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

Algonquin tribes gave the moon its corn name, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, because it comes at the time of the fall harvest of a variety of key crops, such as corn.

The full corn moon occurs only once every three years. Usually it’s called the harvest moon, because it comes closest to the fall equinox on Sept. 22. Every third year, the October moon is called the harvest moon because it comes closer to the equinox.

Last month, August’s full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, was on full display in Southern Nevada.

