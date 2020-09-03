Corn moon shines over Las Vegas Valley

The Corn Moon rises behind Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Corn Moon rises behind Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A full moon is visible from PNC Park through clouds as it rises between some of the buildings in the skyline during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A full corn moon rose brightly over the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

Algonquin tribes gave the moon its corn name, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, because it comes at the time of the fall harvest of a variety of key crops, such as corn.

The full corn moon occurs only once every three years. Usually it’s called the harvest moon, because it comes closest to the fall equinox on Sept. 22. Every third year, the October moon is called the harvest moon because it comes closer to the equinox.

Last month, August’s full moon, the Sturgeon Moon, was on full display in Southern Nevada.