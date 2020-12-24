Coronavirus won’t stop groups helping Las Vegas homeless over holidays

The holidays may look a little different this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop some local organizations from helping the less fortunate.

In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, volunteers serve up trays of turkey and all the trimmings during the Christmas meal at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There are a few spots in Las Vegas where the homeless can pick up cold-weather supplies and enjoy a warm Christmas meal on Thursday and Friday. Among them:

Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission will distribute a Christmas meal on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Blankets and hats will be handed out along with the meals.

Salvation Army of Southern Nevada

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is hosting a community meal from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. In past years recipients have been able to gather for the meal, but due to COVID restrictions this year’s meals will be pre-packaged for to-go pickup.

Juan Salinas, the organization’s director of social services, said the meal will consist of a traditional Christmas dinner with ham, mashed potatoes and a vegetable. He said about 400 meals are expected to be distributed.

