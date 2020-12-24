Coronavirus won’t stop groups helping Las Vegas homeless over holidays
The holidays may look a little different this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop some local organizations from helping the less fortunate.
There are a few spots in Las Vegas where the homeless can pick up cold-weather supplies and enjoy a warm Christmas meal on Thursday and Friday. Among them:
Las Vegas Rescue Mission
The Las Vegas Rescue Mission will distribute a Christmas meal on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Blankets and hats will be handed out along with the meals.
Salvation Army of Southern Nevada
The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada is hosting a community meal from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. In past years recipients have been able to gather for the meal, but due to COVID restrictions this year’s meals will be pre-packaged for to-go pickup.
Juan Salinas, the organization’s director of social services, said the meal will consist of a traditional Christmas dinner with ham, mashed potatoes and a vegetable. He said about 400 meals are expected to be distributed.
