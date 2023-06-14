Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire

On June 6, a fire broke out at the Tides apartment complex around 5 a.m. Six residents and one firefighter were injured, while 18 residents were displaced.

Burned apartments are seen at the Tides on Charleston, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Six residents and a firefighter were injured while more than a dozen people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Six residents and a firefighter were injured while more than a dozen people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex at the Tides on Charleston, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified the man killed in a west Las Vegas apartment complex fire.

David Phlong, 26, of Las Vegas was found dead at the scene, the coroner said. His official cause and manner of death were still pending.

One other person was reported missing, the Las Vegas Fire Department said last week.

