Coroner determines homeless man’s death due to drug intoxication

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday said the death of a homeless man whose body was found in July on the side of the road was an accident due to drug use.

Benjamin Shidelar, 31, was found dead July 13 after Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, to a report of an “unresponsive, unhoused person.”

The coroner’s office on Wednesday said Shidelar’s death was an accident caused by methamphetamine intoxication.

Further information was not available.

