Man killed in Las Vegas crash with teen driver identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2024 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2024 - 7:27 pm

One of two men killed when they were struck Saturday afternoon by a speeding teenage driver, police said, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Miguel Romero, 54, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The office had not yet identified the 67-year-old man who also died.

In a GoFundMe that aimed to raise funds to cover the expenses associated with Romero’s funeral, Griselda Sanchez, who said she was the sister of Romero’s girlfriend, called the event an “unimaginable loss.”

Sanchez said that Romero and the other victim were dear friends, and that Romero was the father of four children.

The two men died around 4:30 p.m. after being struck by a 2012 GMC Yukon Denali while they were crossing North Lamb Boulevard at Kell Lane, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver of the Denali, a 16-year-old boy, and his passenger, an 11-year-old boy, were taken to University Medical Center after the crash and later released with minor injuries.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

