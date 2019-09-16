Coroner identifies 1 of 3 victims killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in a Friday night crash that left two others dead.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept.13, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept.13, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in a Friday night crash that left two others dead.

Johnathan Smith was one of three people killed in a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street. Police initially reported his age as 29, but the coroner’s office said he was 28.

Police said Smith was speeding and “driving recklessly” before the crash. Witnesses say the driver of a 2016 BMV S1000R motorcycle was traveling west on West Flamingo Road approaching the intersection as a 2012 Lexus ES 350 turned left onto northbound Duneville Street. The motorcycle crossed in front of the Lexus, and the vehicles collided.

A 42-year-old man and 12-year-old girl who were occupants of the Lexus were also killed in the crash. The coroner’s office will identify them after family members havee been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.