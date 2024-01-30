69°F
Local Las Vegas

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle, car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 8:50 pm
 
Updated January 30, 2024 - 3:58 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist and a passenger in a sedan died Monday after a collision in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

At 6:10 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was called about a crash after the motorcycle rider was speeding north on Rainbow Boulevard as the sedan began to turn onto Spring Valley Parkway, according to police spokesman Lt. Charles Jenkins.

The motorcyclist hit the front passenger door of the sedan and died at the scene as did a passenger in the sedan, Jenkins said.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died as Kenny Chen, 19, of Las Vegas. Chen died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The passenger was identified as Maria Estillore, 64, of Las Vegas. Estillore also died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office determined.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

