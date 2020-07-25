Coroner identifies 74-year-old Las Vegas man struck by car

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died a week after he attempted to cross the street and was hit by a truck.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died a week after he attempted to cross the street and was hit by a truck.

Eugene Bluford, 74, of Las Vegas was pronounced dead Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after he was sent to the hospital July 15, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 3:21 p.m. July 15 to Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard where Bluford was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk and was hit by a Chevrolet, Las Vegas police previously said.

The driver stayed on scene and was not impaired, police said at the time.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.