Coroner identifies 79-year-old man who died in east Las Vegas crash

A 79-year-old man who died after a two-car crash left him in the hospital for weeks was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 79-year-old man who died after a two-car crash left him in the hospital for weeks.

Apolinar Hernandez was pronounced dead Sunday after being sent to University Medical Center on June 30 following a car crash, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 6 a.m. June 30 to the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Radwick Drive after Hernandez, driving a Hyundai Santa Fe, attempted to make a left turn and collided with a 2006 Kenworth truck, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The truck driver stayed on the scene. Impairment was not suspected.

Police said they are not counting the death as a traffic-related fatality until the coroner has ruled a cause and manner of death.

An online obituary posted by the family said viewing will be held Monday at Heritage Mortuary on North Rancho Drive.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.