Coroner identifies Arizona man killed in Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 65-year-old Arizona man who may have suffered a medical episode just before crashing his vehicle Saturday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Shortly after 4 a.m., Las Vegas police were notified that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Ted John Houston, had crashed into a light pole and a block wall on East Sunset Road, west of South Pecos Road. Houston was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

His cause and manner of death has not yet been determined by the coroner’s office, but police suspect that Houston may have suffered a medical episode, prompting him to veer right while driving east on Sunset Road, Metro has said. The Chevrolet then struck a curb, sending the car into the pole and wall.

East Sunset Road and South Pecos Road, las vegas, nv