Coroner identifies boy killed after truck hits family in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 4-year-old boy who died Monday evening after a family was struck by a truck while walking in a central valley crosswalk.

Remnants of a Las Vegas police investigation into a fatal crash on East Katie Avenue near South Maryland Parkway can be seen the morning after on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk by a makeshift memorial near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway for a family of four who was struck in the crosswalk Monday night, leaving a 4-year-old dead. Photo taken at the scene of the accident on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

People pass police markings near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway where a family of four was struck in the crosswalk Monday night, leaving a 4-year-old dead. Photo taken at the scene of the accident on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

People walk by a makeshift memorial near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway for a family of four who was struck in the crosswalk Monday night, leaving a 4-year-old dead. Photo taken at the scene of the accident on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Remnants of a Las Vegas police investigation into a fatal crash on East Katie Avenue near South Maryland Parkway can be seen the morning after on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Remnants of a Las Vegas police investigation into a fatal crash on East Katie Avenue near South Maryland Parkway can be seen the morning after on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crash near South Maryland Parkway and East Katie Avenue on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 4-year-old boy killed Monday evening after he and his family were struck by a truck while walking in a central valley crosswalk.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Abdulwahab Noori, his mother and two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were crossing Katie Avenue east of Maryland Parkway when they were struck by a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 74-year-old Manuel Frias, Las Vegas police said.

Frias did not slow the pickup before striking Abdulwahab and his family as they crossed Katie in a marked crosswalk, which does not have flashing lights, police said.

The family was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, about a mile north of the scene, where the boy died. It was the 114th traffic fatality investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 25-year-old mother was critically injured, while the 2-year-old was seriously injured and the 3-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said. Abdulwahab’s sisters were expected to survive.

There was no change in the unidentified mother’s condition as of Tuesday, said Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

As police investigated Monday night, grocery bags and strollers were strewn across the curb on the south side of Katie. A baby bottle stood upright on the curb across the street. By daylight, the bottle and neon-colored markings painted along the road by investigators were the only remaining signs of the hourslong investigation.

In bright-pink paint, the markings indicated where one of the family’s strollers had landed on a sidewalk next to a shoe. The stroller’s scuff marks stretched roughly 4 feet, the police markings showed.

About 10 feet away on the same sidewalk, orange paint marked where another stroller had come to a stop after the crash. In the middle of the road, also in pink and orange paint, marks showed where two victims landed.

Just after 11 a.m., a woman with two balloons — one shaped like a cross and the other a red heart — crossed Katie in the same crosswalk the family was using and placed them on the sidewalk near the upright baby bottle.

The woman, who identified herself only as a nearby resident, said she had just learned of the crash from her neighbors and decided to leave something at the scene in memory of the boy.

Police said that Frias was not suspected of impairment and stayed at the scene, cooperating with detectives. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was not facing charges, but OcampoGomez noted that the collision was still under investigation.

In May, Metro investigated another crash involving a woman and three kids less than a half-mile north of Monday night’s scene. Heavenly James, a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman, was pushing a stroller carrying an infant while walking with two children when a sedan struck the four pedestrians as they crossed Maryland at Dumont Boulevard in a marked crosswalk.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV