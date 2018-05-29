Coroner identifies man killed in central Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner has identified Jerry Laval Dudley as the 37-year-old man killed early Monday in a crash that police suspect happened while two drivers were racing their vehicles, police said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jerry Laval Dudley of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries. The coroner’s office ruled the 37-year-old man’s death an accident.

Dudley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after midnight Monday on the 1600 block of East Sahara Avenue. Police said Dudley, who was the front-seat passenger of a van waiting to turn left onto a private road, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicate that a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was speeding and racing a silver sedan on East Sahara, near South Chapman Drive, when the pickup struck the front of the van Dudley was in. The van then hit the light pole, police said.

County booking logs show that no arrest in connection with the fatal crash had been made as of Monday night. Further details were not immediately available.

