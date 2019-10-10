Coroner identifies mother, son who died in Las Vegas house fire

Renai Palmer, 47, and her 6-year-old son, Gavin, died Tuesday after firefighters pulled them from a burning bedroom in a Las Vegas home and rushed them to a hospital.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victims of a deadly house fire Tuesday in western Las Vegas.

The coroner’s office named the dead as Renai Palmer, 47, and her 6-year-old son, Gavin. It has not yet determined the victims’ cause of death.

The mother and son died after police took them to University Medical Center with burns and smoke inhalation, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at the time.

A bedroom in their custom home at 1930 Fox Canyon Circle had caught fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Gavin Palmer’s father, Sean Murray, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his son’s funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, it had raised $6,885, surpassing its initial $5,000 goal.

