Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a Las Vegas crash involving a Peterbuilt semitractor-trailer as 50-year-old Demetrius Davidson.

A coroner’s office report said Davidson died from blunt force injuries.

Davidson was driving his 2020 Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle and collided with the 2017 Peterbilt as both vehicles entered the intersection of West Sunset Road and South Jones Boulevard while the light changed from yellow to red. Davidson collided with the right side of the semi and was pronounced dead on the scene.

