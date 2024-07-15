Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a semitractor-trailer in the south-central Las Vegas Valley as 50-year-old Demetrius Davidson.

A coroner’s office report said Davidson died from blunt force injuries.

Davidson was driving his 2020 Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle and collided with the 2017 Peterbilt as both vehicles entered the intersection of West Sunset Road and South Jones Boulevard while the light changed from yellow to red. Davidson collided with the right side of the semi and was pronounced dead on the scene.

