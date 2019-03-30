Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas collision

Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A speeding motorcyclist who died Thursday night after crashing into a UPS delivery van was a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Peter Schneider Jr. died of blunt force injuries at University Medical Center following the crash, which occurred about 7:15 p.m. near East Warm Springs Road and Placid Street. His death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police have said that Schneider was speeding west on Warm Springs on a Yamaha YZF R6 when the motorcycle struck the UPS van as it was turning left at the intersection.

It was not immediately known which driver was at fault. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.