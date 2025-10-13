Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Sunday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Land south of Strip goes up for sale

Police: Motorcyclist used drugs before crash that killed elderly woman on scooter

A motorcyclist died Sunday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Evidence from the crash and witness statements indicated the motorcyclist was speeding while heading east on Ann Road near El Capitan Way when he struck the driver’s side rear of a Mercedes Benz SUV that was traveling north on El Capitan at about 8:50 a.m., police said in a release.

The motorcyclist, identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Scott Wesolaski, 36, was separated from his Kawasaki GSXR750 and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wesolaski died of blunt injuries, according to the coroner.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Wesolaski’s death marks the 127th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, according to police.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.