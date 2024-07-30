Coroner identifies one of two people killed in Las Vegas apartment fire

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of the victims in a fire that left two dead at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Smoke and flames near Las Vegas Strip on July 28, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified one of the victims in a fire that left two dead at a Las Vegas apartment complex as 24-year-old Kameron Moore.

The fire on Sunday evening affected multiple units in the apartment building on 3937 Spencer St. near Flamingo Road.

The Clark County Fire Department found one other person besides Moore dead, and four people were transported to the hospital due to burns and other injuries.

Thirty residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

