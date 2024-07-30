105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Coroner identifies one of two people killed in Las Vegas apartment fire

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of ...
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of ...
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street. (Clark County Fire Department)
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Dep ...
Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)
Smoke and flames near Las Vegas Strip on July 28, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoke and flames near Las Vegas Strip on July 28, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Luis Lopez, one of the defendants in a shooting that wounded a supermarket security guard, appe ...
2nd man arrested in supermarket shooting that wounded guard
Major Sanford, who pleaded guilty to murder charges for the slaying of a man in November, appea ...
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
Longtime Las Vegas radio host and handicapper Dave Cokin. (Dave Cokin)
Dave Cokin, sports handicapper and radio host, dies at 71
The Las Vegas Downtown Post Office Station at 201 Las Vegas Blvd. South is seen Tuesday, July 3 ...
Welcome back: Downtown Las Vegas post office to reopen
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 3:43 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified one of the victims in a fire that left two dead at a Las Vegas apartment complex as 24-year-old Kameron Moore.

The fire on Sunday evening affected multiple units in the apartment building on 3937 Spencer St. near Flamingo Road.

The Clark County Fire Department found one other person besides Moore dead, and four people were transported to the hospital due to burns and other injuries.

Thirty residents have been displaced from their homes, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Las Vegas
recommend 2
‘That guy is not OK’: Las Vegas nonprofit helps homeless during extreme heat
recommend 3
Man dies nearly 2 months after being hit by car in Las Vegas
recommend 4
Months after UNLV shooting, professors face their own mental health struggles
recommend 5
CCSD wants new school in northwest Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
CCSD’s new cellphone pouch rule faces pushback, petition