Coroner identifies pair found after fire in Las Vegas wash

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man and woman found dead after a fire in a Las Vegas wash.

Clark County coroner's office

James Scott, 58, and Donessa Harden, 47, were found April 25 in a wash near 8209 Dean Martin Drive, near Blue Diamond Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Their cause and manner of death were still pending Friday.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the fire in a tunnel was difficult to fight because of the narrow space with limited air.

Firefighters and police officers eventually located the two bodies along with “multiple” dead cats, Whitney said at the time.

The deaths were not suspected to be homicides, authorities said.

