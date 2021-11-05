75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in school bus crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 11:22 am
 
A paramedic walks the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a school bus near West Desert ...
A paramedic walks the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a school bus near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A pedestrian who died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in central Las Vegas has been identified as 65-year-old Nita Livingston, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Las Vegas resident’s cause and manner of death had not been determined Friday, the coroner’s office said.

The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Warnock and Desert Inn roads.

The bus was idling at a stop sign when Livingston began crossing Warnock in an unmarked area, Las Vegas police said.

But then the bus driver started to turn the large vehicle toward Desert Inn, knocking Livingston to the ground before she was run over, police said.

The 58-year-old driver called 911, police said. Livingston died at the scene.

It was unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
3
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
4
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
5
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders CB sued over hit-and-run crash
By / RJ

About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, one of his teammates was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash.