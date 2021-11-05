Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in school bus crash

A pedestrian who died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in central Las Vegas has been identified as a 65-year-old Las Vegas woman.

A paramedic walks the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a school bus near West Desert Inn Road and South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A pedestrian who died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in central Las Vegas has been identified as 65-year-old Nita Livingston, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Las Vegas resident’s cause and manner of death had not been determined Friday, the coroner’s office said.

The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Warnock and Desert Inn roads.

The bus was idling at a stop sign when Livingston began crossing Warnock in an unmarked area, Las Vegas police said.

But then the bus driver started to turn the large vehicle toward Desert Inn, knocking Livingston to the ground before she was run over, police said.

The 58-year-old driver called 911, police said. Livingston died at the scene.

It was unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.