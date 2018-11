The Clark County coroner on Wednesday has identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car Monday night near McCarran International Airport.

Clark County Coroner's office (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car Monday night near McCarran International Airport.

Arvedia Bailey, 41, of Los Angeles was struck at about 6:45 p.m., near East Sunset and Bermuda roads. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said Bailey was jaywalking.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.