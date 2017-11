The Clark County coroner has identified the hiker who died Saturday after falling near an overlook in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Isaac Yeier, 20, fell near the Sandstone Quarry overlook Saturday morning. He died at the scene.

Metro called in search-and-rescue crews to recover Yeier’s body.

