Coroner identifies skeletal remains found in desert near Pahrump

The Las Vegas man whose skeletal remains were found in the desert near Pahrump in September has been identified.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The remains of 25-year-old Travis M. Scott were found Sept. 27 just outside Pahrump, near Wheeler Pass Road in Clark County.

Scott died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled a suicide.

Metropolitan Police Department crime scene investigators and the Clark County coroner responded to the scene in September after the Nye County Sheriff’s Department reported the remains.

