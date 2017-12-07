ad-fullscreen
Coroner identifies skeletal remains found in desert near Pahrump

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 12:40 am
 

The Las Vegas man whose skeletal remains were found in the desert near Pahrump in September has been identified.

The remains of 25-year-old Travis M. Scott were found Sept. 27 just outside Pahrump, near Wheeler Pass Road in Clark County.

Scott died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled a suicide.

Metropolitan Police Department crime scene investigators and the Clark County coroner responded to the scene in September after the Nye County Sheriff’s Department reported the remains.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this story.

