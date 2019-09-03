Coroner identifies woman found dead in Lake Mead

A woman whose body was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Mead has been identified.

She was Katrina Louise Campbell, 37, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which did not have a city or state of residence listed for the woman.

The coroner’s office had not determined her cause and manner of death as of Tuesday morning.

Campbell’s body was found by park rangers in the water near the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City, after abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline were discovered, according to the National Park Service. She was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

