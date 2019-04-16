Coroner identifies woman hit by motorcycle in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after being struck by a motorcycle in the central valley Friday night.

Nancy Shonk-Adam, 72, was in a wheelchair in the roadway when she was struck, according to the coroner’s office.

About 7:35 p.m., a motorcyclist traveling south on Decatur Boulevard struck Shonk-Adam, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. William Steinmetz.

Both the 51-year-old motorcyclist and Shonk-Adam, were taken to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

The motorcyclist had no life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no indication of any impairment, Steinmetz said.

Shonk-Adam’s cause of death was blunt force injuries, and her manner of death has been ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.