Coroner IDs 1-year-old found unresponsive in Las Vegas apartment

A 1-year-old Las Vegas boy who died Tuesday morning after he was found unresponsive inside a central valley apartment has been identified.

Jaiden Michael Stewart was declared dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was taken to the hospital after he was found in cardiac arrest on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, Las Vegas police have said.

The coroner on Thursday had not yet determined Jaiden’s cause and manner of death. County booking logs indicate that no arrests have been made.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Tuesday that homicide detectives were not requested to the scene.

