Coroner IDs 12-year-old boy killed crossing Las Vegas street

Law enforcement investigate a car accident at South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue that left one minor dead and one hospitalized on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Law enforcement investigate a car accident at South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue that left one minor dead and one hospitalized on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Law enforcement investigate a car accident at South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue that left one minor dead and one hospitalized on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a boy who was struck while crossing a street in the southwest valley Monday.

Jonathan Smith, 12, of Las Vegas, was struck just before 4 p.m. while crossing the street on South Fort Apache Road, from Faiss Park, near West Maule Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Smith was with two other children at the time of the crash, Metro police Capt. Nick Farese said.

Two vehicles — one in the left lane and another in the middle lane — heading north on Fort Apache stopped to allow the boys to cross outside a crosswalk north of West Arby Avenue, a Metro release said. But a 2006 Chevrolet HHR “was unable to stop and struck the two juveniles,” the release said.

The third child had stopped in the median while the others went ahead, Farese said.

One of the two boys was taken to University Medical Center with minor leg and foot injuries, while the Smith was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, remained on scene and was cooperating with police. He passed field sobriety tests.

The driver suffered a minor injury and a passenger also reported a minor injury, the release said.

It was too early in the investigation for police to know whether excessive speed or distracted driving played a role in the deadly accident, Farese said.

On Monday evening, the silver Chevrolet with a shattered window and damage to its front left side was parked in the northbound lanes. Small, orange evidence markers formed a trail from Arby Avenue to the car.

Faiss Middle School, 9525 W. Maule Ave., sits to the northwest of the park and the crash scene. One of the children struck by the car was a Faiss student, according to an email sent to parents from Principal Roger West on Monday night.

Smith’s death marks the 22nd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

9525 W. Maule Ave., las vegas, nv