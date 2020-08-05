Coroner IDs 16-year-old girl killed in crash near Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the teenager who was killed while riding in a car with a suspected impaired driver Monday.

Analyse Flaherty, 16, of Las Vegas, died from blunt force trauma at the scene of a crash on Sands Avenue just east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police said at the time that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a wall, killing Flaherty.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and a 22-year-old man in the back seat were also hospitalized. Impairment was suspected, and the boy was booked in Clark County Juvenile Hall, police said.

