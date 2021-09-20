Coroner IDs 2 women killed in separate weekend crashes

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victims of two of the four fatal crashes handled this weekend by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Three crashes occurred in the Las Vegas Valley, with a fourth in Laughlin. The coroner’s office did not have information about the Laughlin crash as of Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the first crash, involving a Fiat and a BMW, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday near Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway’s northbound off-ramp, the Highway Patrol said. One person was killed.

She was 79-year-old Andrea Perez de Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said. She died of multiple blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office did not know where she resided.

Troopers responded to another crash just before 2:05 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 15, north of Lake Mead Boulevard, where a car veered off the road and into a ravine, where it overturned. The driver was thrown from the car and killed, and a passenger in the car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old LaJoyce Stewart, the coroner’s office said, and she died of multiple blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled an accident. The coroner’s office did not have information about where she resided.

Troopers also responded to a crash at 11:18 p.m. Friday on the northbound U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard. The Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist “failed to negotiate the turn” onto the ramp, was ejected and killed.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of Monday afternoon.

