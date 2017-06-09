ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs 3-year-old girl found dead in bathtub in Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2017 - 4:14 pm
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the child who was found dead in a bathtub Tuesday in the northeastern valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Luxor Way, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, where Amira Abdulrahman, 3, was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Abdulrahman was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause and manner of the child’s death is still unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

