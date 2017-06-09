Coroner IDs 3-year-old girl found dead in bathtub in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner has identified the child who was found dead in a bathtub Tuesday in the northeastern valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Luxor Way, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, where Amira Abdulrahman, 3, was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Abdulrahman was transported to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause and manner of the child’s death is still unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

