Coroner IDs 4 killed in valley crashes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 2:12 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified four people killed on Las Vegas Valley roads in the last week.

On Sunday night, 29-year-old motorcycle rider Brandon Cook and his passenger 20-year-old Jonathan Cosse died in a crash around near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

An online fundraiser to pay for Cosse’s funeral expenses had raised about $3,100 as of Tuesday afternoon.

They were riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja 500R at high speeds when Cook lost control and crashed after hitting a curb, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 6 p.m. on Friday, 32-year-old Palramie Cordova was fatally struck by a 2011 Ford Expedition near Las Vegas Boulevard and Richmar Avenue as Cordova jaywalked across Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The Ford’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Henderson resident Paul Winkler, 54, died Thursday around 5 p.m. near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway while riding a Yamaha motorcycle.

The Henderson Police Department said a Toyota sedan made a left turn into Winkler’s path of travel. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

