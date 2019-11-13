Coroner IDs Arizona man killed in east Las Vegas crash

Harry Matthies, a 71-year-old man from Bullhead City, Arizona, died of blunt force injuries in the accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to evacuate a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Police block off the scene of a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to evacuate a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Police work around a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash that occurred early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

One of the two people killed in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in the east valley has been identified.

Harry Matthies, 71, of Bullhead City, Arizona, died of blunt force injuries in the accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The second victim had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Aaron Kruse, 24, was arrested on DUI charges after the crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Boulder Highway north of East Flamingo Road. He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center, and his first court appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Matthies and a passenger were southbound on Boulder when they were rear-ended by Kruse in a 2019 Ford Mustang, police said.

Their car caught fire and came to a stop in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4880 Boulder Highway. Police said Matthies and the other passenger could not be removed from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.