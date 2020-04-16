Coroner IDs body found in burning car in Las Vegas in March

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 58-year-old El Paso, Texas, man whose body was found in a burning vehicle at the beginning of March.

Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found in a burning vehicle at the beginning of March.

He was 58-year-old William Karl Huckaby, of El Paso, Texas, the coroner’s office said. His body was found after firefighters were called to a reported car accident about 1 p.m. March 1 on Washburn Road, just west of the 215 Beltway, the Las Vegas Fire Department has said.

A passerby told firefighters that someone was in the vehicle’s driver seat, but the blaze was too intense to perform a rescue, the department said.

Investigators determined there was no accident, and the vehicle was destroyed. The Metropolitan Police Department was assisting with the investigation, but it was unclear Thursday if anyone will face criminal charges.

Huckaby’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office on Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.