A man killed after he was swept away in a Las Vegas wash Friday has been identified.

Water flows down a wash near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway after rainfall on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the body of a man recovered from a Las Vegas wash.

Michael J. Hames, 57, of Las Vegas, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday after water in a wash at 3625 Boulder Highway swept him away during a thunderstorm.

His cause of death has been ruled a drowning, the coroner’s office said.

36.1413963,-115.0977731