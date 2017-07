The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found July 9 in wash at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

A view of Frenchman Mountain from the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man whose body was found July 9 in wash at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

He was 63-year-old William H. Brooks, city of residence unknown, the coroner’s office said.

Brooks’ cause and manner of death are still pending at the coroner’s office, but police said that heat may have factored in his death.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.1011282,-115.0252676