Coroner IDs boy, 7, struck and killed on bicycle

A 7-year-old boy killed Friday while riding his bicycle in the parking lot of an apartment complex has been identified.

He was Quintus Saison, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Investigators believe Quintus was riding his bike in the complex located at 4375 Boulder Highway when a truck making a “gentle left turn” in the parking lot hit the child, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin said Friday.

Quintus was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

According to a statement from the department, a 26-year-old man felt his Chevrolet Silverado’s back tire hit something. The driver stopped the car and “rendered aid” to the child until first responders arrived.

Neither speed nor impairment are considered factors in the case, Ficklin said.

Las Vegas police initially referred to the child as 8 years old. The coroner’s office on Monday confirmed the boy was 7.

“Whether you’re on the roadway, whether you’re in a parking lot for an apartment complex, we ask that you pay attention to what you’re doing at that time,” Ficklin said Friday.

