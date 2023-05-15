Coroner IDs child who drowned at golf course

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the boy who drowned Saturday at a Las Vegas golf course.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a boy who drowned at a Las Vegas golf course.

Leonardo Orozco, 7, of Las Vegas was found in the pond on the 13th hole of The Las Vegas County Club around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead 45 minutes later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The coroner’s office ruled he died from drowning, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Police responded to the golf course, which is on Joe W Brown Drive near East Desert Inn Road, after a report of a child found found in a pond, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra declined to provide further information Saturday night.

Last month, the Clark County coroner’s office said there had been 14 child drowning deaths in 2022 and two this year, before Orozco. Authorities recommended fencing in pools and reviewing basic pool rules every time kids get into the water.

